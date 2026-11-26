Singapore’s PSA International is expanding its presence in northern Vietnam with the construction of a deepwater container terminal in Hai Phong designed to handle 4.7 million TEU annually, according to a joint statement.

Its subsidiary PSA Vietnam and Vietnamese infrastructure developer Lach Huyen International Logistics & Industrial Park (LHF) broke ground on the project at Lach Huyen on 23 November.

The first two berths are scheduled to enter service in 2028. Operating as Haiphong Xuan Cau PSA International Container Terminal (HXPICT), the facility will link northern Vietnam’s industrial and logistics infrastructure with PSA’s global terminal network.

The development will integrate the deepwater port with an industrial park and a non-tariff zone.

Nelson Quek, regional chief executive for Southeast Asia at PSA International, said: “The development of HXPICT is an important milestone in advancing PSA’s Node to Network strategy, which seeks to connect ports and supply chain hubs into an integrated global network. This collaboration strengthens PSA’s presence in North Vietnam and expands our network across key markets and trade routes, enabling us to better connect regional markets with global trade flows. We look forward to working with LHF to realise the terminal’s potential and support the continued growth of Vietnam’s trade and maritime sector.”

PSA Vietnam is a subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered port operator PSA International, which handled more than 105 million TEU in 2025. The group’s portfolio spans 45 countries and includes deepsea, rail and inland terminals, marine services providers, supply chain facilities and digital platforms.

Lach Huyen International Logistic and Industrial Park – Deep Water Port Joint Stock Company develops industrial parks, seaports, logistics centres and smart border gates across northern Vietnam. Its Lach Huyen Free Trade Zone development in Hai Phong covers up to 1,700 hectares.