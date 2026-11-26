French container shipping giant CMA CGM cannot achieve its 2050 net zero emissions target under current conditions, chairman and chief executive Rodolphe Saadé told a maritime industry conference in Montpellier, France, on 24 November, according to AFP.

“We must be realistic: under current circumstances, we will not be able to meet our targets by 2050,” Saadé said. The head of the world’s third-largest container shipping company estimated that decarbonising the global merchant fleet would require more than $1 trillion in investment by 2050.

Saadé cited longer shipping routes, rising operating costs, the absence of common regulatory standards and the slow development of low-carbon marine fuels as barriers to meeting climate targets.

CMA CGM operates more than 700 containerships, including more than 400 owned vessels. Its fleet renewal programme envisages deploying more than 200 dual-fuel vessels capable of running on biomethane, biomethanol and synthetic fuels by 2030.

The French liner’s decarbonisation strategy targets emissions reductions from shipping operations of 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 against 2008 levels. The company reduced CO2 emissions per container transported by 58% between 2008 and 2025.

Despite Saadé’s admission, CMA CGM has not formally withdrawn its 2050 net zero target. His remarks come ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London from 30 November to 3 December, where negotiations on the proposed net zero framework are scheduled to continue.

Speaking at the Assises de l’économie de la mer conference, Saadé also warned that uncertainty over France’s tonnage tax regime threatened the competitiveness of the French flag and the employment of French seafarers. He said investment in a containership represented a 25-year financial commitment, while employing French seafarers in junior officer ranks entailed additional annual costs of €2 million ($2.19 million) per vessel.

The group’s tax arrangements had been challenged during budget discussions for three consecutive years, despite tonnage tax regimes covering 86% of the global fleet and operating in 22 European countries.

Headquartered in Marseille, CMA CGM is a privately held, family-controlled French shipping and logistics group employing approximately 170,000 people across 184 countries. It operates more than 250 shipping services serving 420 commercial ports.