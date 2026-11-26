Container ships and vehicle carriers already in service or on order could create a market for renewable marine fuels equivalent to more than 20% of global liner shipping’s energy demand by around 2030, according to a World Shipping Council (WSC) report.

But the gap between conventional and renewable fuel prices threatens to leave that market unrealised, undermining investment in fuel production and bunkering infrastructure despite continued investment in dual-fuel tonnage.

WSC argues that binding global regulations are needed to make renewable fuels commercially competitive and stimulate investment in production capacity.

Released ahead of the United Nations’ World Sustainable Transport Day on 26 November, the report identifies renewable fuel production and bunkering opportunities across Africa, Asia and Oceania, Central and South America, Europe, the UK and Türkiye, and North America.

Bio-based marine fuels and synthetic e-fuels are already being produced and bunkered, albeit on a limited scale. Established fuel industries, renewable electricity resources and existing infrastructure could support production growth in both established and emerging bunkering markets.

Some renewable fuel producers have indicated they could increase supply in response to stronger demand.

“Shipping companies are investing in ships capable of using renewable fuels, and this report shows the opportunities for fuel producers around the world to supply them,” said WSC president and chief executive Joe Kramek.

“The fuels and technologies are already there, but creating a market at scale requires the right commercial conditions. Global regulations that close the price gap with conventional fuels are necessary to unlock investment in production and turn the potential of these ships into real emissions reductions.”

The report comes ahead of the 85th session of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85), scheduled for 30 November to 3 December, when governments will discuss global greenhouse gas regulations for shipping.

WSC is seeking binding global measures that establish a credible pathway to net zero, ensure consistent enforcement across all ships and provide incentives to narrow the price gap between conventional and zero- and near-zero greenhouse gas fuels.

The World Shipping Council is an international non-profit trade association representing liner shipping companies, with offices in Washington, Brussels, London and Singapore.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised United Nations agency responsible for international standards governing maritime safety, security and the prevention of pollution from ships.