MSC Cruises has taken delivery of the LNG-fuelled cruise ship MSC World Asia from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, expanding its fleet to 24 vessels, according to a company statement.

The delivery marks the 20th cruise ship built by the French shipyard for MSC Cruises over a partnership spanning more than 25 years.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is scheduled to deliver MSC World Atlantic in October 2027, with four further World Class cruise ships on order for delivery through 2031.

The construction of MSC World Asia involved more than 500 French suppliers and over two years of collaboration between the cruise operator and shipbuilder.

The vessel achieved an Energy Efficiency Design Index 50% below the International Maritime Organization’s reference for ships of its type and size.

An optimised hull and thruster design and a low-friction hull coating reduce energy consumption. A waste-heat recovery steam turbine generated approximately 1.5 MW during sea trials, equivalent to around 3% of the vessel’s power demand.

MSC World Asia is powered by dual-fuel LNG engines of varying capacities, including one prototype, designed to reduce methane slip. The propulsion system also allows for the future use of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

MSC Cruises is working with engine manufacturers and research partners on further technological and operational improvements and independent measurement of methane emissions.

“Each World Class ship advances innovation, technology and the guest experience, while bringing us closer to our goal of net zero emissions from marine operations by 2050,” MSC Group cruise division executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique general manager Laurent Castaing said: “An ever richer guest experience and ever greater energy performance: this ship reflects the strength of our joint roadmap, and the journey is far from over.”

MSC World Asia will be officially named in Le Havre on 28 November and enter service on 4 December, operating seven-night Mediterranean cruises through summer 2027 before repositioning to the southern Caribbean for the 2027/2028 winter season.

The vessel features seven passenger districts, a three-in-one pan-Asian dining concept, five poolside food stalls, two new LEGO rooms, redesigned entertainment and pool facilities, an expanded spa and a new Royal Duplex Suite.

MSC Cruises is part of the cruise division of privately owned, Geneva-headquartered transportation group MSC Group, which also operates luxury cruise brand Explora Journeys.

The world’s third-largest cruise line serves more than 250 destinations across five continents and over 100 countries.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a French shipbuilding and marine engineering company specialising in cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore wind electrical substations and fleet maintenance services.