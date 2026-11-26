South Korean public financial institutions channelled $53.78bn into newbuildings classified as running exclusively on fossil fuels between 2015 and 2026, accounting for 93% of their total ship finance of $57.99bn, according to a study released by Solutions for Our Climate (SFOC).

Financing for fossil-fuel-only newbuildings jumped 49% from $3.57bn in 2024 to $5.32bn in 2025, while funding for vessels capable of using zero- and near-zero-emission fuels fell 71% from $2.24bn to $660m.

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE) accounted for approximately $45bn in newbuilding finance over the study period.

The research also covered Korea Development Bank (KDB), Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) and Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO).

Since 2024, fossil-fuel-only vessels have attracted $12.06bn of the $15.13bn in public financing examined, covering 254 of the 318 ships supported. Of the 1,593 newbuildings examined, 1,515 were classified as fossil-fuel-only vessels, including 213 ships whose fuel type could not be established.

The category includes LNG- and LPG-fuelled vessels and ammonia-ready or methanol-ready ships without engines capable of using those fuels. SFOC warned that existing financing practices could undermine the long-term competitiveness of South Korean shipbuilders and expose financial institutions to stranded asset risks.

South Korean shipyards built 26 of the 59 ammonia- or methanol-capable vessels delivered worldwide in 2025, accounting for 44% of global deliveries. China led with 28 vessels.

The research also examined the 10 largest commercial bank creditors to shipping-related entities of the world's 10 largest container shipping groups, including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd. The banks provided $24bn between 2016 and 2025, with an estimated $12.9bn across 140 transactions potentially linked to vessel orders.

Eight creditors were headquartered in Europe: BNP Paribas, Santander, Société Générale, UniCredit, HSBC, ING, Crédit Agricole and Standard Chartered. Of the 737 newbuildings ordered by the 10 container shipping groups between January 2020 and July 2026, 636, or 86%, were capable of running only on fossil fuels. Global ship finance stood at approximately $680bn at the end of 2025.

“Financiers must move beyond retrospective disclosure of their portfolio’s climate impact and take responsibility for what they finance,” said Valerie Xu, shipping policy researcher at SFOC.

The organisation called for tighter financing criteria, greater disclosure and restrictions on funding fossil-fuel-only newbuildings as the International Maritime Organization pursues its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or around 2050.

Solutions for Our Climate is an independent South Korean nonprofit organisation established in Seoul in 2016, specialising in climate policy research, litigation and the energy transition.