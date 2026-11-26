Japan has passed legislation allowing shipping companies to issue electronic bills of lading and holders to transfer cargo rights digitally, removing a legal barrier to paperless maritime trade, according to parliamentary records.

The House of Councillors unanimously approved amendments to the Commercial Code and the Act on International Carriage of Goods by Sea on 25 November 2026, with 242 votes in favour and none against.

The House of Representatives had unanimously approved the legislation on 10 November. The law is expected to enter into force in 2027, within one year of its official promulgation.

Under Article 772 of the revised Commercial Code, carriers or shipmasters will be able to issue electronic bills of lading with the consent of the shipper or charterer.

Article 774 allows rights under negotiable electronic bills of lading to be transferred or pledged through electronic endorsement and the transfer of control over the digital record.

Japan's Ministry of Justice will establish technical requirements for electronic systems, including safeguards against unauthorised alterations, authentication of issuers and mechanisms ensuring exclusive control over electronic records.

The legislation also permits conversion between paper and electronic bills of lading with the consent of the lawful holder, subject to safeguards preventing both versions from circulating simultaneously. Paper bills of lading will remain legally valid.

The amendments also cover electronic warehouse receipts and multimodal transport documents and allow notices of partial cargo loss or damage to be submitted electronically.

The reform aims to cut administrative costs and prevent cargo delivery delays caused by paper shipping documents arriving after vessels have reached their destinations.

Japan follows Singapore, which amended its Electronic Transactions Act in 2021 to recognise electronic transferable records.

Japan's Legislative Council approved the proposed legal framework on 9 September 2024. The government submitted the legislation to parliament on 23 October 2026 as Cabinet Bill No. 21 during the 222nd parliamentary session.