The European Parliament has voted against opening the EU ship recycling market to two Indian yards, dealing a setback to international shipowners seeking access to demolition capacity in Alang, according to NGO Shipbreaking Platform.

MEPs backed an objection to the European Commission’s proposal on 25 November by 377 votes to 214, with 24 abstentions.

The proposed 16th edition of the European list of approved ship recycling facilities would have admitted the combined operation of Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd and Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd, and YSI Recyclers LLP.

Both facilities are located in Alang, Gujarat, and would have become the first Indian yards approved to recycle EU-flagged vessels.

The vote follows the adoption of an objection by the parliament’s environment committee on 4 November. The dispute centres on beaching, the practice of dismantling ships on tidal mudflats. NGO Shipbreaking Platform raised concerns over pollutant concentrations identified during European Commission inspections and the effectiveness of oil spill containment measures.

Ingvild Jenssen, executive director and founder of the organisation, argued that “beaching is not allowed in any EU Member State”.

European recycling industry association Recycling Europe welcomed the outcome. “Today's vote is a clear win for EU competitiveness. Europe’s recyclers have invested heavily to meet the high standards of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation, and the EU Parliament has made clear that these standards are not up for negotiation.

The Commission should now revise its list accordingly, and we call on Member States to follow MEPs' lead when they vote,” it said. Eight shipping associations — ECSA, BIMCO, CLIA, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO and the World Shipping Council — had urged MEPs on 24 November to support the commission’s proposal.

They argued that independent inspections had established the yards’ compliance with EU requirements and warned of a shortage of recycling capacity over the coming decade.

European yards accounted for 8% of ships recycled worldwide but only 2% of light displacement tonnage (LDT). The average vessel dismantled in Europe was 30% of the global average size.

NGO Shipbreaking Platform countered that the European list already covers more than 2m LDT of recycling capacity. Its August 2026 study with Transport & Environment found that only 5% of EU ships’ tonnage was recycled within the bloc between 2019 and 2025. The current list, adopted on 27 February 2026, comprises 41 facilities: 30 in the EU, Norway and the UK, 10 in Türkiye and one in the US.

A total of 35 Indian recycling facilities have applied for EU approval. The European Commission must now review its proposal but can maintain, amend or withdraw it.

Shree Ram Vessel Scrap and Shree Ram Shipping Industries are part of India’s privately held Shree Ram Group. Their combined facility at plots 78 and 81 has a proposed maximum annual recycling output of 92,809 LDT.

YSI Recyclers is an Indian limited liability partnership operating at plot 59, with a proposed annual recycling output of up to 38,877 LDT and a maximum vessel breadth of 53 metres. It holds a Hong Kong Convention statement of compliance from Lloyd’s Register.