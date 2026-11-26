Maersk and Ocean Network Express (ONE) are exploring the container shipping industry's first global north-south alliance, a partnership that could give the two carriers a larger share of capacity than either MSC or CMA CGM on a key Latin American trade, according to The Loadstar.

The proposed global vessel-sharing agreement would mark a departure from the industry's traditional approach of negotiating operational partnerships on individual north-south routes. Neither carrier had confirmed the plans as of 25 November 2026.

The agreement would bring together two members of competing east-west partnerships. Denmark's Maersk operates the Gemini Cooperation with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, while Japanese-owned ONE partners with South Korea's HMM and Taiwan's Yang Ming under the Premier Alliance.

The potential alliance comes as container shipping capacity between the Far East and Latin America has increased by 14% year on year.

Maersk accounts for 16.1% of weekly capacity between the Far East and the west coast of South America, compared with ONE's 9%. Their combined share of 25.1% would exceed that of either MSC or CMA CGM individually.

ONE's fleet composition and newbuilding programme could support an expansion on Latin American trades. Containerships of between 10,000 and 15,100 TEU account for 36% of ONE's operated capacity, against 14% at Maersk.

ONE has 55 containerships totalling 647,000 TEU on order. Of these, 29 vessels fall within the same size range, representing 60% of its orderbook capacity.

However, only 10 of ONE's 62 existing vessels in this category are deployed on Latin American routes.

The average ship capacity on Far East-Latin America services stands at 10,032 TEU. Maersk and ONE already cooperate on several services linking Asia with Australia and New Zealand.

A global agreement could require the restructuring of existing vessel-sharing arrangements involving Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, HMM and CMA CGM and attract regulatory scrutiny in Chile and Peru.

Consolidating overlapping services could lower operating costs and encourage competing carriers to pursue similar partnerships, putting further pressure on smaller operators.

The geographical scope, operational structure and implementation timetable remain undisclosed.

Copenhagen-headquartered A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is the world's second-largest container carrier, with operations spanning ocean transport, port terminals and integrated logistics.

Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is the world's sixth-largest container carrier. Established in 2017 through the integration of the container shipping businesses of Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, it commenced operations in April 2018.