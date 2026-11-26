Fincantieri is targeting around 1,200 suppliers through an industrial partnership programme aimed at expanding production capacity and strengthening its supply chain, the Italian shipbuilder said at its annual PartnerShip Summit in Rome on 25 November.

The initiative comes as Fincantieri’s contracted order backlog reached a record €44.7bn ($48.9bn) at the end of September 2026. Total backlog, including prospective orders, grew by 14.9% from year-end 2025 to €72.6bn ($79.4bn).

The shipbuilder purchased €5.4bn ($5.9bn) of goods and services in Italy in 2025, when its total backlog exceeded €60bn ($65.6bn).

Fincantieri has more than 14,000 suppliers across over 80 countries. Its PartnerShip programme, launched in 2023, involved 740 established suppliers in 2026, with small and medium-sized enterprises accounting for 80% of participants. All had maintained business relationships with the group since at least 2022.

Chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero said suppliers were being called upon to “invest in production capacity, innovation, quality and human capital”.

Between 2021 and 2025, partner companies recorded average annual revenue growth of 9.8%, value-added growth of 11.5% and employment growth of 6.2%. Among small and medium-sized suppliers, annual growth in value added reached 12.3%.

The programme covers alternative financing, procurement digitalisation, workforce training, management development, supplier qualification and workplace safety.

Fincantieri directly employs more than 13,000 people in Italy and supports approximately 90,000 jobs nationwide. Its employment multiplier stands at five, rising to 6.3 when household consumption is included.

Every €100 ($109.35) of output generated directly by the shipbuilder creates a further €305 ($333.52) across the Italian economy, bringing the combined impact to €405 ($442.87).

Italy’s deputy minister for enterprises and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini, urged major industrial groups to help smaller suppliers gain access to markets, contracts and technologies.

Lazio regional vice-president and economic development minister Roberta Angelilli outlined a proposed €55m ($60.1m) European-funded initiative to support industrial and technology supply chains. She also highlighted more than €400bn ($437.4bn) allocated to competitiveness under the next European budget.

Fincantieri chairman Biagio Mazzotta attended the summit, which included sessions on procurement efficiency and supply chain development and concluded with the presentation of the Supplier Awards.

Headquartered in Trieste, Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock shipbuilding and marine engineering company with more than 230 years of industrial history. The group operates 18 shipyards worldwide and employs more than 24,000 people. Its businesses include cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore vessels, underwater technologies and marine systems. Revenue reached €9.2bn ($10.1bn) in 2025.