Japanese shipping major NYK Line and seven partners signed an agreement on 25 November to develop technology that measures greenhouse gas emissions directly from ships without relying solely on fuel consumption data, according to a joint statement.

The project, named “True Emission Eye - Maritime”, will use the port of Yokohama as its main testing site before exploring the wider application of satellite-based emissions monitoring.

The agreement brings together NYK Line, MUFG Bank, Nagoya Electric Works, ArkEdge Space, Shimizu Corporation, the City of Yokohama, Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation and Yokohama Port Corporation.

The technology is intended to complement conventional emissions estimates based on fuel type and consumption with direct measurements of ship exhaust.

The system uses the ability of gases, including carbon dioxide, to absorb and emit light at specific wavelengths. Optical observations are combined with data on vessel distance and weather conditions to quantify emissions.

The partners have already conducted experimental tests and measurements on NYK Group vessels both at berth and underway.

Infrared images of ship exhaust captured from Osanbashi Pier and the Yokohama Bay Bridge Skywalk are being analysed against vessel data.

Further trials will focus on improving measurement accuracy, refining system specifications and assessing potential commercial applications.

The partners will also examine fixed-point monitoring at ports, technical requirements for satellite observations and the integration of satellite and ground-based measurements.

The use of drones and satellites could eventually enable independent assessments of individual vessels’ emissions and decarbonisation progress.

Founded in 1885, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) operates across maritime transport and logistics, including car carrier, container and energy shipping.