North American West Coast ports gained market share in the third quarter of 2026 as laden container imports rose 3.9% year on year to a record 4.12 million TEU, outpacing growth of just 0.6% on the East Coast, according to Sea-Intelligence.

Laden container imports across major North American ports increased by 2.4% to 7.45 million TEU, with the East Coast accounting for 3.33 million TEU.

Southern California drove the increase in North American imports. Pacific Southwest volumes rose 5.1% to 3.21 million TEU, with Long Beach recording growth of 10.5% and Los Angeles 2.5%. Oakland’s imports fell 7.2%.

Pacific Northwest volumes declined 0.3%, with Vancouver’s 9% increase nearly offsetting contractions of 8.6% at the Northwest Seaport Alliance and 18.4% at Prince Rupert.

Gulf Coast imports increased by 4.8%, although the figure covered only Houston, as September 2026 statistics for New Orleans were not yet available.

Atlantic Northeast volumes fell 0.4% to 1.59 million TEU. Norfolk recorded growth of 0.8%, while the port of New York and New Jersey registered a 0.8% decline from a larger volume base.

Atlantic Southeast imports edged up 0.1% to 1.21 million TEU, with Savannah’s 4% increase offsetting declines of 3.8% at Baltimore and 7% at Charleston.

Savannah recorded year-on-year growth in all three months of the quarter, while Charleston experienced consecutive monthly year-on-year declines.

Founded in 2011, Sea-Intelligence is a Danish maritime research and consultancy business specialising in container shipping market intelligence, liner schedule reliability and data analytics.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance is a US port development authority established in 2015 by the ports of Seattle and Tacoma to jointly manage their container, breakbulk, vehicle and selected bulk terminal operations.