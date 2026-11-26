Shipyards are expected to increasingly share hull construction work on floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units as rising demand and mounting orderbooks put pressure on available fabrication capacity, according to Norwegian energy consultancy Rystad Energy.

The 25 November outlook points to greater industrial cooperation as shipyards struggle to accommodate a growing pipeline of offshore oil and gas projects.

Rystad Energy, whose Asia-Pacific offshore and maritime research is headed by Bhoomi Shah, has previously identified longer construction lead times for newbuild and converted FPSO hulls and topside modules at shipyards in China, Singapore, South Korea and Brazil.

Oil and gas operators and FPSO contractors have also diversified their contracting arrangements to improve project economics and spread execution risks.

Brazilian oil producer Petrobras’ P-82 FPSO is an example of construction work being distributed across multiple fabrication yards.

China’s COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore undertook hull construction, while Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries’ Qidong Marine Engineering subsidiary fabricated the bow section. Process modules were manufactured in Brazil, China and Singapore, with final integration carried out in Singapore.

The P-82 departed Singapore’s Tuas Boulevard Yard on 18 October 2026 for the Búzios oilfield in Brazil’s Santos Basin. The unit has a nominal production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and is scheduled to enter service in 2027.

Under its business plan unveiled on 23 November, Petrobras expects to bring three additional FPSOs into operation at Búzios in 2027, increasing the field’s installed production capacity from 1.33 million to more than 2 million barrels per day.

Founded by Jarand Rystad in 2004, Oslo-headquartered Rystad Energy is an independent energy research and advisory company providing market intelligence, data and analytical services.