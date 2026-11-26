Japanese shipowner Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) has called for regulatory certainty to support long-term investment in alternative-fuel vessels as international negotiations over shipping emissions rules remain deadlocked, the company said.

US opposition to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) proposed Net-Zero Framework has prolonged uncertainty for Japanese shipowners weighing investments in ammonia-fuelled vessels against the more commercially established option of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

NYK managing executive officer Yuko Tsutsui, who heads the company’s sustainability and transformation headquarters, outlined the challenges facing shipowners at events held alongside the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, from 9 to 20 November.

With vessels remaining in service for more than 20 years, shipowners need predictable international regulations to justify substantial capital expenditure on fleet renewal and alternative fuel technologies.

The IMO approved its proposed Net-Zero Framework in April 2025 but deferred its adoption in October that year following objections from several member states, including the US and Saudi Arabia.

The framework combines progressively tighter greenhouse gas intensity requirements for marine fuels with a financial compliance mechanism.

The US opposes mandatory carbon payments, citing potential increases in shipping costs and consumer prices. US Federal Maritime Commission chairman Laura DiBella has advocated including LNG and bio-LNG in the framework.

Japan has proposed allowing shipowners to meet compliance obligations through investments in maritime decarbonisation projects rather than mandatory penalties.

Technical negotiations are taking place in London from 23 to 27 November, ahead of the 85th session of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee from 30 November to 3 December. An extraordinary session could resume on 4 December, subject to confirmation.

Japanese shipowners are pressing ahead with ammonia-fuelled newbuildings despite the regulatory uncertainty.

On 27 October, NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and five other Japanese companies unveiled plans to build four ammonia-fuelled car carriers and commercialise ammonia bunkering by 2030.

Prospective customers include Toyota Motor Corporation. Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Belgium’s CMB.TECH are developing three 209,800-dwt ammonia-fuelled capesize bulkers — Ruri Mirai, Ruri Sekai and Ruri Hikari — with deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2027.

NYK’s decarbonisation strategy combines energy efficiency improvements, fuel conversion and carbon dioxide removal.

Established in 1885, Tokyo-based NYK is a diversified shipping and logistics group targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. MOL traces its origins to 1884. K Line was established in 1919 and has its registered head office in Kobe. CMB.TECH NV is a maritime group headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Aichi prefecture.