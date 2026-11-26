US maritime software developer Kaleris has secured cybersecurity approvals from three major classification societies for its MACS3 ship loading computer, a move expected to cut certification costs and accelerate installations aboard newbuildings, according to a company statement.

Lloyd’s Register, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and DNV have granted approvals covering compliance with Unified Requirement E27 (UR E27) of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

Further approvals from France’s Bureau Veritas, China Classification Society (CCS) and Japan’s ClassNK are underway.

The approvals are intended to streamline vessel-specific certification procedures, although installations aboard individual ships remain subject to separate approval.

Kaleris has not quantified the potential savings for shipowners and operators. DNV issued type approval certificate TAA00003Z6, valid until 21 October 2028, while Lloyd’s Register issued statement of compliance TSO/26-062623-E-001 for MACS3 version NET 1.1, valid until 27 August 2031.

ABS issued cybersecurity design assessment certificate 26-0561540-PDA, valid until 30 April 2031. The assessment does not constitute type approval and individual unit certification remains mandatory for installations aboard ABS-classed vessels.

MACS3 incorporates multi-factor authentication for remote access, protection against failed login attempts, remote session controls and restrictions on USB connectivity.

The software supports cargo loading and stowage, vessel stability calculations, ballast water management, dangerous goods handling and trim optimisation across dry cargo vessel types. Its vessel profile database covers 65% of the container shipping market.

The revised IACS UR E26 and UR E27 requirements apply to eligible ships contracted for construction on or after 1 July 2024.

UR E26 governs vessel-wide cyber resilience, while UR E27 covers onboard systems and equipment.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, US, Kaleris develops supply chain execution and visibility software for shipping companies, ports, terminals and logistics operators in more than 105 countries. Its maritime software operations include Navis Germany GmbH, based in Flensburg, Germany.

Lloyd’s Register Group Ltd, DNV AS, the American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas SA, China Classification Society and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, operating as ClassNK, are ship classification organisations and members of IACS.