Shanghai’s Lin-gang free trade zone has appointed three international shipping experts to draw up recommendations for the transfer of electronic bills of lading (eBLs) between independent platforms, according to a statement from the zone’s administration.

The appointments bring Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) general counsel Omer Guy, Ship Message Design Group (SMDG) co-chair and CMA CGM representative Ann-Christin Fröhmcke, and VPS Group chief executive Malcolm Cooper into an international advisory group.

The experts will advise on eBL interoperability, container shipping data exchange standards, maritime trade digitalisation and green energy trading mechanisms.

Speaking at the 2026 Dishui Lake shipping services innovation conference in Shanghai, Guy outlined how common digital standards could facilitate the transfer of electronic bills of lading between platforms.

Fröhmcke examined existing data exchange systems and supporting infrastructure, while Cooper and Stephan Wolf, chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce’s Digital Standards Initiative Industry Advisory Board, presented recommendations on green shipping and digitalisation.

Lin-gang had issued more than 1.1m electronic bills of lading by September 2026, having completed its first eBL transaction involving letter-of-credit trade earlier this year.

The authorities plan to extend the use of electronic bills of lading to transfers of title, dispute resolution and secured trade financing.

The initiative forms part of Lin-gang’s 2026–2030 shipping hub development plan, which targets annual container throughput of 32m TEU at Yangshan port, vehicle throughput of 1.5m units at Shanghai Nangang terminal and bonded LNG bunkering volumes exceeding 1m cubic metres by 2030.

In June 2026, five electronic bill of lading providers — CargoX, edoxOnline, TradeGo, WaveBL and eTEU — adopted DCSA’s updated interoperability framework and secured approval from the International Group of P&I Clubs.

More than 30 shipping companies and 80 maritime service organisations attended the Shanghai conference.

Established in April 2019, Amsterdam-based DCSA is an independent non-profit association whose 10 member carriers represent approximately 75% of global container trade and have committed to issuing all their bills of lading electronically by 2030.

SMDG is a non-profit association registered in Germany.

CMA CGM is a French container shipping and logistics group. Rotterdam-based VPS provides marine fuel testing, inspection and decarbonisation services.

CargoX, TradeGo and WaveBL develop digital trade documentation systems.

Argentina’s Global Share SA operates edoxOnline, while UK-based eTEU Technologies Ltd operates the eTEU platform.

Lin-gang Special Area was established on 20 August 2019 as part of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.