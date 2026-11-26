Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has introduced a unified safety and quality assessment system covering its entire commercially operated fleet and third-party shipowners and ship managers, according to a company statement on 26 November.

The initiative, named Assurance and Quality Advancement (AQuA), replaces vessel-specific inspection and assessment procedures with common standards applicable across all ship types.

The move is intended to identify safety risks at an earlier stage, strengthen oversight of ship management practices and improve cooperation with business partners.

Under the new framework, vessel conditions and ship managers’ safety management systems will be assessed against common criteria.

Inspection findings will be reviewed with shipowners and ship managers to agree on improvement measures and monitor their implementation where appropriate.

MOL will continuously collect assessment results, accident records and incident data to identify emerging risks and develop preventive measures.

The group will also share best practices with its business partners.

The programme operates under the slogan: “Look at the ship. Look at the people. Look at the systems. And promote safety.”

The initiative is guided by the MOL Group Safety Vision under BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered Japanese shipping and logistics group headed by president and chief executive Jotaro Tamura. Its operations encompass dry bulk shipping, tankers, LNG carriers, containerships, car carriers, offshore energy, terminals, logistics and passenger transportation. The group’s operating fleet comprised 930 vessels as of 31 March 2026.