Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been selected to supply ammonia fuel handling systems for Japan’s first four ammonia-fuelled car carriers, due for completion in 2030, according to a 26 November statement from parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The Japanese shipbuilder will also carry out the basic design of the vessels’ ammonia fuel tanks. The contract forms part of a seven-company project to establish what the partners call the world’s first integrated ammonia fuel supply chain, covering fuel procurement, supply and commercial vessel operations.

The project was announced on 27 October 2026 by Imabari Shipbuilding, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Kyokuyo Shipyard, JERA, Shin Kurushima Dockyard, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and Nihon Shipyard.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will equip the four vessels with its Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS), which delivers ammonia from fuel tanks to marine engines and neutralises toxic surplus ammonia.

The system comprises an ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS), an ammonia gas abatement system (AGAS) and integrated control equipment. Its safety features include an emergency shutdown function.

MAmmoSS is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding in Japan and other countries. Ammonia produces no CO2 emissions during combustion, making it a potential alternative to conventional marine fuels.

The project forms part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ strategy to expand its energy transition business and commercialise alternative marine fuel technologies. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., established in 2018, is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries specialising in shipbuilding and marine engineering. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese industrial and engineering corporation operating across energy, infrastructure, industrial machinery and aerospace.