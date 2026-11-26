A total of 587 vessels are listed under false flags in the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) global database as the UN agency steps up efforts to combat fraudulent ship registration, according to a statement.

IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez of Panama urged governments to strengthen national ship registration controls and step up international information sharing following the ninth conference and annual general assembly of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), held in Kampala, Uganda, on 17–19 November.

At its 113th session in April 2026, the IMO Legal Committee identified 529 vessels that had falsely flown national flags over the preceding year. Nearly 40 member states had reported unauthorized use of their flags.

Criminal networks use fake registry websites, forged registration certificates and falsified documents to impersonate legitimate maritime authorities. Some vessels have claimed the nationality of countries that do not operate international ship registries.

Fraudulent registration enables ship operators to conceal ownership, circumvent sanctions and evade regulatory oversight, undermining maritime safety, environmental protection and seafarer welfare.

“Fraudulent registries undermine all three,” Dominguez said, referring to compliance, transparency and accountability. The secretary-general held talks with Uganda’s works and transport minister Fred Byamukama and other African transport ministers. He called for closer cooperation between governments, shipowners, port authorities, classification societies, insurers, financial institutions and seafarer organizations to detect fraudulent registrations.

The IMO Legal Committee approved new ship registration guidelines in April 2026 covering ownership verification, vessel identification, registration eligibility and information sharing.

The guidelines seek to address the absence of a binding international regulatory framework governing ship registration.

Vessels identified as flying false flags are recorded in the IMO’s Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS).

The International Maritime Organization is a London-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for developing international standards on maritime safety, security and pollution prevention. Dominguez took office as secretary-general on 1 January 2024.