India has approved the construction of a INR 42.88bn ($465m) deepwater container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu to accommodate ultra-large containerships and add 2m TEU of annual handling capacity, according to a government statement.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the investment on 25 November.

The 111-acre facility will feature a 900-metre quay, a 30-metre-wide berth, a depth alongside of 20 metres and a design draught of 18 metres. It will accommodate containerships of up to 24,346 TEU and 400 metres in length.

The project will be awarded through an international competitive tender under a 40-year concession covering design, construction, financing, operation and transfer. Bids are due by 15 December 2026.

The first phase will cost INR 24.29bn ($263m) and provide annual capacity of 1.1m TEU, with operations scheduled to begin in the 25th month after the concession award.

The second phase, costing INR 18.59bn ($201m), will add 900,000 TEU, with the entire terminal due to become operational in the 49th month.

Kamarajar Port Limited will invest a further INR 4.5bn ($49m) in dredging, bringing total estimated investment to INR 47.38bn ($514m).

The concessionaire will finance terminal construction and recover its investment through user charges.

Kamarajar handled 49.08m tonnes of cargo and 1,008 vessels in the 2025–26 financial year. Container throughput reached around 700,000 TEU, equivalent to 88% of its installed annual capacity of 800,000 TEU.

The existing terminal is operated by Adani Ennore Container Terminal Private Limited, owned 51% by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and 49% by Mundi Limited, a subsidiary of MSC-affiliated Terminal Investment Limited.

A separate 600,000-TEU expansion will increase the existing terminal's annual capacity to 1.4m TEU.

Container traffic at Kamarajar has grown at a compound annual rate of 9.9% over the past five years, against 7% nationwide. Throughput is projected to reach 2.45m TEU by 2034.

The new terminal is intended to attract direct calls by ultra-large containerships, reduce southern India's dependence on overseas transshipment hubs and lower feeder shipping costs.

The project is expected to generate around 750 jobs during construction and 800 during operations.

Kamarajar Port Limited, formerly Ennore Port Limited, was incorporated on 11 October 1999 and began commercial operations in June 2001. Wholly owned by Chennai Port Authority, the company generated revenue of INR 12.8bn ($139m) and pre-tax profit of INR 9.24bn ($100m) in 2025–26. Its overall cargo throughput has grown at a compound annual rate of 13.64% over five years.

Adani Ennore Container Terminal Private Limited was incorporated in India in 2014. Its majority shareholder, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, develops and operates port and logistics infrastructure.