A record 75% of the global long-range 2 (LR2) product tanker fleet is now employed in crude oil trades as higher freight rates draw shipowners away from refined petroleum cargoes, according to Signal Ocean.

Less than a quarter of the world's 542 LR2 tankers were carrying clean petroleum products, including diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, as of 25 November 2026.

Recovering crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz, supported by shuttle tanker operations and ship-to-ship transfers, have increased demand for crude tanker capacity.

Rising earnings for very large crude carriers have also pushed up freight rates for Aframax tankers, which can carry approximately 750,000 barrels of crude oil, encouraging LR2 owners to switch trades.

The proportion of LR2s employed in crude oil and dirty petroleum product trades increased from 53% on 1 January 2025 to 74.2% on 30 October 2026.

The dirty-trading fleet expanded by 57%, from 256 to 402 vessels, while the clean-trading fleet contracted by 38%, from 227 to 140 ships, despite the overall LR2 fleet growing from 483 to 542 vessels.

The sharpest shift occurred between January and April 2026, when dirty trades gained 82 vessels and clean trades lost 60. Dirty employment has accounted for more than 70% of the LR2 fleet since 23 July.

Signal Ocean analysts Maria Bertzeletou and Georgios Sakellariou identified vessel deployment as a key measure of effective product tanker supply.

The shift began in 2025 as traders increased floating crude storage and accelerated in late February 2026 following disruptions to Middle Eastern refining operations.

RBC Capital Markets analysts Christopher Louney and Helima Croft estimate that approximately 1.7 million barrels per day of the region's more than 9 million barrels per day of refining capacity remains offline. Restoring around 1 million barrels per day of capacity could take several months.

The shortage of large clean tankers has prompted charterers to turn to smaller vessels.

LR2s accounted for just 12% of fuel shipments between July and September 2026, down from nearly 18% a year earlier.

Benchmark daily LR2 earnings on Mediterranean-to-Asia routes rose more than fivefold in the year to the end of September, while Middle East-to-Europe earnings increased more than tenfold.

TORM's LR2 fleet earned an average time charter equivalent rate of $52,575 per day in the third quarter. As of 28 October, the company had covered 68% of its fourth-quarter LR2 earning days at $112,150 per day.

Cargo tank cleaning costs and operational requirements could delay the return of LR2s to clean trades, prolonging the shortage of product tanker capacity.

Signal Ocean Ltd is a private limited company incorporated in England and Wales and part of Signal Group, founded in 2014 by Greek entrepreneur Ioannis Martinos. It develops maritime market intelligence and commercial shipping software.

RBC Capital Markets is the investment banking and capital markets business of Royal Bank of Canada and its affiliates.

TORM plc is a shipping company incorporated in England and Wales that owns and operates LR2, LR1 and medium-range product tankers.