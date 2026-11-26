Spain’s Port of Barcelona has approved the launch of a concession tender to select a private investor to complete and operate its shore power network for container ships, ferries and cruise vessels, according to a port authority statement.

The successful concessionaire will be required to invest €150m ($164m) in the project, with the Barcelona Port Authority retaining a 30% stake in the concession company.

The proposed concession will run for an initial 30 years, subject to final approval of the single-operator model.

The investment represents the remaining expenditure under the port’s €215m ($235.1m) Nexigen berth electrification programme, launched in 2022. Projects worth €65m ($71.1m) have already been completed or are under development.

The concessionaire will be responsible for designing, building, operating and maintaining the electrical distribution network, substations, frequency converters, ship connection equipment, cable management and network control systems.

A new 220/25 kV port substation connected to Spanish electricity transmission operator Red Eléctrica de España’s Cerdà substation will provide an 80 MW grid connection. It is scheduled to enter service in the first quarter of 2027.

Shore power facilities are already operational at Hutchison Ports BEST container terminal and Grimaldi Terminal Barcelona.

Ferries Ciudad de Palma and Ciudad de Sóller, operated by Trasmed, the Spanish shipping subsidiary of Italy’s Grimaldi Group, already use shore power during calls at Barcelona.

The first cruise terminal installations are scheduled for 2027, with the remaining container, ferry and cruise terminal infrastructure due for completion before 2030.

The network will supply certified 100% renewable electricity, allowing vessels to shut down their auxiliary engines while berthed.

Nexigen forms part of the port’s €1.7bn ($1.86bn) energy transition programme, comprising €780m ($852.9m) in public funding and €920m ($1.01bn) in private capital.

The port aims to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Barcelona Port Authority is a public body within Spain’s state-owned port system. The port handled 69.5m tonnes of cargo and 3.7m TEU in 2025.