French ship classification and certification group Bureau Veritas has denied holding takeover talks with US private equity firm Advent International after speculation over a possible acquisition of the $14.76bn company sent its shares to a record high, according to a company statement.

“In response to recent media reports, Bureau Veritas wishes to clarify that it is not engaged in discussions with private equity firm Advent,” the company said, adding that its policy was not to comment on market rumours.

The takeover speculation emerged on 24 November, centring on Advent working with financial advisers to assess a potential bid that could involve the disposal of certain Bureau Veritas assets.

Shares in Bureau Veritas reached a record €33.31 ($36.54) on 25 November before closing at €31.80 ($34.88), up 6.6% on the day despite the company's denial. The stock had gained about 10% since the beginning of 2026 before the takeover speculation emerged.

French investment group Wendel, Bureau Veritas’ largest shareholder, holds approximately 21.4% of its share capital. The takeover speculation follows an unsuccessful attempt to merge Bureau Veritas with Swiss testing and certification group SGS. The companies confirmed merger discussions on 15 January 2025 but abandoned negotiations on 27 January without reaching an agreement.

Bureau Veritas posted third-quarter 2026 revenue of €1.57bn ($1.72bn), up 10.1% year on year, including organic growth of 6.2%. The group maintained its full-year forecast for mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth.

Advent announced on 27 October that it had raised $30bn across its global investment funds, including nearly $27bn for its 11th flagship buyout fund and more than $3bn for its new mid-market investment strategy.

Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, Bureau Veritas SA employs approximately 82,000 people across 140 countries. Its 2025 revenue totalled €6.47bn ($7.10bn), including €557.9m ($612m) from its marine and offshore business.

Advent International is a US-based private equity investment manager with $109bn in assets under management as of 30 June 2026. The firm operates 18 offices across five continents and has made 460 investments in 45 countries.

Wendel SE is a French investment company specialising in long-term equity investments and private asset management.