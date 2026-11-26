Italian energy infrastructure developer GNL Med has awarded Gas and Heat an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 19,800-cbm LNG and bio-LNG terminal at the port of Vado Ligure in northwestern Italy, according to LNG Industry.

The facility, to be built in the municipality of Bergeggi, will comprise 11 storage tanks with a combined nominal capacity of 19,800 cbm and an operational capacity of 17,820 cbm.

Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2029. The EPC contract value has not been disclosed.

The terminal will supply LNG and bio-LNG to commercial and passenger vessels, Italy’s network of more than 180 road fuel stations and industrial facilities not connected to the natural gas grid.

The facility is intended to serve the marine bunkering markets of Vado Ligure, Savona, Genoa, Pra’ and La Spezia.

GNL Med launched a non-binding open season on 23 November to assess demand for the terminal’s storage capacity and services.

Potential customers have until 11 December 2026 to submit expressions of interest, with the binding phase expected by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

Lithuanian LNG terminal operator AB KN Energies advised GNL Med on preparations for the process.

The contract award follows the Italian cabinet’s approval on 9 November of €35m ($38.3m) in public funding for the project over the 2027–2029 period, confirmed by deputy infrastructure and transport minister Edoardo Rixi.

Project delays had put the previous allocation of public financing at risk. In September 2025, Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security exempted the project from a full environmental impact assessment, subject to specified conditions and recommendations.

Genoa-based GNL Med Srl is a joint venture between Italy’s Quiris Holding Industriale and Sofipa. Quiris controls energy distributor AGN Energia, which operates coastal gas storage facilities and around 30 inland depots.

Sofipa is the holding company of Italian shipping group Ottavio Novella, whose fleet includes conventional fuel, LNG and bio-LNG bunkering vessels.

Pisa-based Gas and Heat SpA was founded in 1996 by Mauro and Claudio Evangelisti. The Italian engineering and manufacturing company specialises in gas containment, cargo handling and marine fuel supply systems.