Mozambique has approved a concession to revive the port of Quelimane after nine years of inactivity, with investment expected to exceed $100m, according to government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa.

The Council of Ministers approved the concession terms on 24 November 2026 under a public-private partnership involving state-owned Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM) and Quelimane Corridor Link Logistics, Lda.

Impissa put the cost of the first of two development phases at approximately $58m. The project involves rehabilitating existing quays, modernising port facilities and dredging access channels to accommodate shallow-draught vessels.

The concessionaire will be responsible for the design, financing, construction, ownership, rehabilitation, operation, management, maintenance and commercial exploitation of the port and its associated infrastructure.

The assets will revert to the state when the concession expires. Located in Mozambique’s central Zambézia province, the port has been out of operation since 2017. Its reopening is expected to ease congestion at the port of Beira, reduce logistics costs and provide an alternative maritime gateway for central Mozambique and neighbouring markets, particularly landlocked Malawi.

The project is also intended to improve the supply of fuel, medicines and food. The concession period, construction timetable and target cargo-handling capacity remain undisclosed.

At the same cabinet meeting, Mozambique approved the concession terms for the Dondo logistics terminal in Sofala province and authorised preparations for negotiations on an integrated offshore oil terminal and modular refinery complex in Beira.

Headquartered in Maputo, Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique, E.P. (CFM) is a Mozambican public-law entity that operates railway and port infrastructure directly and through partnerships with domestic and international companies.

Quelimane Corridor Link Logistics, Lda is a Mozambican limited liability company whose registration details were published in the country's official gazette on 7 July 2026.