Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) has become the first shipping company to bunker an internationally trading vessel with liquefied biomethane in China, according to a company statement.

The Singapore-flagged, 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership Kota Odyssey received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC)-certified liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) at the port of Qingdao on 25 November 2026.

The fuel was supplied through a truck-to-ship transfer at berth 105 of Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal (QQCTN) in Shandong province. The operation also marked PIL’s first use of bio-LNG as a marine fuel.

The carrier estimates that the fuel supplied will reduce well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% compared with conventional marine fuel oil and by around 70% compared with fossil LNG.

Produced from organic feedstocks, including crop residues and livestock manure, biomethane can be used in existing LNG dual-fuel engines without machinery modifications.

“This milestone demonstrates the flexibility PIL has built into our fleet renewal programme,” said PIL chief marine officer Abhishek Chawla.

The Singaporean liner operator has ordered 28 LNG dual-fuel containerships since 2022, enabling it to adopt renewable fuels as commercial supplies become more widely available.

PIL, Qingdao Port Group and Chinese energy group Sinopec jointly facilitated the bunkering, with Ark Intelligence and QQCTN carrying out the operation.

Local maritime authorities, customs, border inspection and pilotage services helped establish procedures for fuel storage, transportation, bunkering safety and regulatory compliance.

Yijie Zhang, head of the energy business department at Ark Intelligence, Qingdao Port, said the partnership would support the port’s development as a regional alternative marine fuel bunkering hub.

Qingdao has already introduced marine biofuel and green methanol bunkering services. The quantity of bio-LNG supplied and the commercial terms of the operation were not disclosed.

Built in 2025, Kota Odyssey operates on PIL’s weekly South West Africa service connecting China, Singapore, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire. Ghanaian vice-president Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang named the vessel at the port of Tema in September 2025.

Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd, established in 1967, operates around 100 containerships and serves customers in more than 90 countries. The company targets net-zero emissions by 2050.

Qingdao Port Group is a subsidiary of Shandong Port Group responsible for port operations and infrastructure development.

Sinopec is a Chinese state-owned energy and petrochemical group engaged in oil and gas production, refining and fuel distribution.