Belgian pilotage operator Brabo Group has taken delivery of the world’s first fully electric hydrofoil pilot boat for service at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, with potential operating cost savings of up to 80% against conventional diesel-powered vessels, UK shipbuilder Artemis Technologies confirmed.

Named Volt-Air 1, the vessel is the first Artemis EF-12 Pilot delivered to a customer and the first of two electric vessels ordered by Brabo from the British manufacturer.

The boat uses the proprietary Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system, which lifts the hull above the water during transit, reducing hydrodynamic resistance, energy consumption and wake. The vessel produces no direct operational emissions.

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot accommodates four passengers and has a maximum speed of 32 knots, a cruising speed of 25 knots and a foiling range of up to 40 nautical miles. Its batteries can be fully recharged in less than 60 minutes.

The boat switches to displacement mode when manoeuvring alongside ships for pilot transfers. An active flight control system improves stability, while reinforced structural components and fender systems provide protection during transfers. Brabo has invested in a new jetty equipped with charging infrastructure at quay 401 in Antwerp.

“For Brabo Group, innovation is not an objective in itself,” said chief executive Herman Van Driessche, stressing that investment in new technology must improve operational safety, efficiency and environmental performance.

Artemis Technologies chief executive Dr Iain Percy OBE said the delivery demonstrated the potential of electric hydrofoil technology to meet commercial pilotage requirements while reducing emissions.

Brabo signed the original agreement in August 2024. Volt-Air 1 was launched in June 2026 and subsequently underwent sea trials. A second electric vessel is expected to join Brabo’s fleet in early 2027.

Artemis Technologies secured a further order in November from US pilotage operator Jacobsen Pilot Service for an EF-12 Pilot to serve the Port of Long Beach, California, with delivery scheduled for late 2027.

Established in 1931, Brabo Group is an Antwerp-based maritime services group owned by its customers (55%) and employees (45%). Its activities include harbour pilotage, mooring, unmooring, maritime training and specialised port services.

Artemis Technologies is a British maritime engineering and vessel manufacturing company headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was founded in 2017 by two-time Olympic sailing gold medallist Iain Percy.

Jacobsen Pilot Service is a US maritime pilotage company established in 1924.