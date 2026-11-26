Bunker fuel prices at the port of Arkhangelsk saw changes between November 25 and 26. According to weekly monitoring data from the PortNews news agency, the price of IFO 380 increased by 2.9% to $519 per tonne, while MGO rose by 0.8% to $1,182 per tonne; the price of VLSFO remained unchanged at $717 per tonne.

Meanwhile, at the port of Rotterdam, the price of diesel fuel decreased by 3.6% to $1,070 per tonne, while the costs of other types of bunker fuel remained unchanged during the reporting period: VLSFO stayed at $678 per tonne, and IFO 380 remained at $540 per tonne.

In the ruble-denominated segment, the price of VLSFO at the port of Arkhangelsk rose by 3% to 68,500 rubles per tonne; the price of IFO 380 remained unchanged at 47,000 rubles per tonne, and MGO held steady at 107,500 rubles per tonne.

Comprehensive pricing for marine fuels at key Russian ports and along inland waterways can be found in the exclusive product from IAA PortNews: the "Bunker Market. Prices" digest, available at https://portnews.ru/magazine/digest/