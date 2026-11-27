Maersk has launched a pilot to test advanced camera technology on board a number of vessels to prevent safety risks and strengthen security, according to a statement.

The Copenhagen-based carrier said that the trial began in September as part of ongoing efforts to protect employees and cargo across global supply chains.

The initiative primarily targets everyday operational hazards by installing cameras in working areas to help crews detect risks that could trigger engine room fires, identify missing safety equipment or spot mooring lines under strain.

Maersk will also evaluate how the systems can provide an additional layer of on-board security by helping crews detect irregular activity and improve situational awareness against external threats, including contraband attempts.

The company noted that rapid advances in camera technology have created new opportunities to pair camera systems with artificial intelligence, though deploying such equipment reliably at sea presents different challenges from land-based operations.

"Technology can give us another tool, but it cannot stand alone," said Niels Bruus, head of global safety and resilience at Maersk.

"This pilot is about learning what works in a demanding maritime environment and understanding how camera technology can complement the other measures we already have in place."

The trial runs alongside existing safety and security measures, including crew training, physical security upgrades, tighter access controls and cooperation with local, international and multinational authorities.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, trading as Maersk, is an integrated container shipping and logistics company incorporated in Denmark and headquartered in Copenhagen. It is controlled by Danish investment firm A.P. Møller Holding A/S.