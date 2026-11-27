Terminals No. 1 and No. 2 at Tokyo’s Ohi Container Wharf have received Carbon Neutral Port certification, Japanese shipping group K Line said.

The Ports and Harbours Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism granted the Container Terminal certification at Level 4++, the second-highest rating on a scale from Level 1 to Level 5 based on decarbonisation efforts.

Announced on 27 November 2026, it is the first time either a port in Tokyo or the K Line group has received Carbon Neutral Port (CNP) certification.

The facilities in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, are leased by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, trading as K Line, and operated by its consolidated subsidiary Daito Corporation.

Four organisations — applicant Daito Corporation alongside joint contributors K Line, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Port and Harbor, and Tokyo Port Terminal Corporation — have collaborated to establish the two terminals as a CNP.

Certificates were presented to the four organisations on 26 November at the ministry’s Kanto Regional Development Bureau.

Terminal measures behind the Level 4++ rating include inverter controls on 100% of gantry cranes, energy-saving hybrid systems on 92% of rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes and LED lighting across 100% of the yard.

The partners have also introduced an incentive programme for environmental-performance vessels and implemented a gate reservation system. Gates open early in the morning to reduce traffic congestion, with operations arranged so trucks deliver containers and remove other containers from the yard during a single entry and exit cycle.

The ministry’s CNP initiative aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions at ports and harbours by enhancing port functionality while pursuing decarbonisation. K Line develops and operates the DRIVE GREEN NETWORK system to manage group environmental activities under its long-term policy, “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050: Blue Seas for the Future.

Established in 2015 and revised in November 2026, the action plan targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through phased decarbonisation initiatives including energy conservation and alternative fuels. The group plans to continue contributing to CNP development where it operates.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is a Japanese marine transport company incorporated in Japan and headquartered in Tokyo, operating under the K Line brand (stylised by the company as “K” LINE). Its core businesses cover dry bulk shipping, energy resource transport including LNG carriers and tankers, car carriers and logistics, alongside a stake in container liner Ocean Network Express.