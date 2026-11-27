The Panama Canal has scheduled a 3 December auction to offer 66 unsold Panamax transit slots under its Long-Term Slot Allocation (LoTSA) pilot programme, according to a statement.

The second round will feature 13 reconfigured packages that went unawarded during the initial sealed-bid competition on 24 November 2026. The 66 slots comprise 36 northbound and 30 southbound transits for booking dates between 3 January and 3 April 2027.

Bidding will run from 10:00 to 11:50 Panama local time in staggered 30-minute cycles, with one cycle for each package type. Under the LoTSA Panamax V.1.0 terms and conditions, the reconfigured packages remain subject to the same rules, requirements and benefits as the first round.

The LoTSA Panamax pilot originally offered 51 packages totalling 288 transit slots—equivalent to three slots per day over the validity period—divided into 147 northbound and 141 southbound transits.

Introduced to improve operational predictability for customers during the dry season, the Panamax pilot complements the existing LoTSA Neopanamax programme and uses the same selection mechanism and award criteria.

Remaining canal capacity will continue to be allocated through the ordinary Reservation System and regular auctions.

Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (Panama Canal Authority) is an autonomous legal entity of public law established under the Constitution of the Republic of Panama and Organic Law No. 19 of 1997, headquartered in Balboa, Panama City. Owned and overseen by the Government of Panama, the authority is responsible for the administration, operation, maintenance, conservation and modernisation of the Panama Canal waterway and its locks.