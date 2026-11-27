A Fincantieri-led consortium with Leonardo has signed a contract amendment worth approximately €500m ($549m) to build a third logistic support ship for the Italian Navy, according to a statement.

The agreement was signed on 26 November 2026 at the Muggiano Integrated Shipyard with the Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement (OCCAR) under the Logistic Support Ship (LSS) programme.

Around €88m ($96.6m) of the total contract value is subject to options.Fincantieri’s share amounts to approximately €414m ($454.5m), including around €37.5m ($41.2m) in options. Leonardo’s share is approximately €85m ($93.3m), including around €50m ($54.9m) in options.

The newbuild will be constructed entirely at Fincantieri’s Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, with delivery scheduled by 2030. It will join sister ships Vulcano and Atlante, which were delivered to the Italian Navy in March 2021 and December 2025 respectively under Italy’s Naval Law fleet renewal programme.

"This new order confirms the strength of the growth trajectory we have outlined for our defence business and gives concrete substance to the commercial prospects announced in recent months," said Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive and managing director of Fincantieri.

The vessel will measure approximately 193 metres in overall length, with a maximum beam of 24 metres and a displacement of approximately 27,500 tonnes. It will have a maximum speed of approximately 20 knots.Compared with the first two units, the third ship will integrate the SADOC5 Combat Management System, enhanced network protection with a higher security classification level, and expanded satellite communications capabilities.

Within the Fincantieri group, Fincantieri NexTech will supply automation systems and cybersecurity infrastructure. The group’s Mechanical Systems and Components Hub will provide shaft lines, steering gear, bow thrusters, stabilising fins and other handling equipment.

The contract amendment was signed by OCCAR director Joachim Sucker and Eugenio Santagata, general manager of Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division. The Italian LSS design has also been adopted by the French Navy under its FLOTLOG programme in collaboration with the Castellammare di Stabia yard.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian shipbuilding group incorporated in Italy and headquartered in Trieste. It is controlled by CDP Equity S.p.A., which holds a 64.79% stake and is wholly owned by state-controlled lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. The group designs and builds cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore and specialised ships, and underwater systems.

Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italian aerospace, defence and security group incorporated in Italy and headquartered in Rome. Its largest shareholder is the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance with a 30.2% stake. The company develops and manufactures defence electronics, helicopters, aircraft, aerostructures and cyber systems for military and civil customers worldwide.