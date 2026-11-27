Singapore is offering grants of up to S$42,000 ($32,600) per bunker tanker to accelerate the automation of fuel metering data collection across up to 10% of its licensed bunkering fleet, according to a call for proposals issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The second phase of Singapore’s digital bunkering programme aims to reduce manual data handling, improve transparency and strengthen the integrity of marine fuel transactions.

Funding under the Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund will cover up to 50% of eligible project costs for small and medium-sized bunker tanker operators and up to 30% for larger operators. Applications exceeding the funding ceiling may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The application window opened on 26 November 2026 and will close on 31 March 2027, with proposals assessed on a rolling basis. Licensed bunker tanker operators must apply jointly with technology providers incorporated and operating in Singapore. Each proposal must cover one vessel, with operators eligible to participate in up to two projects.

The trials will test hardware and software capable of automatically collecting, storing and transmitting mass flow meter (MFM) data during commercial bunkering operations. Systems must capture meter readings at least every two seconds, preserve original data and securely transmit information to electronic bunker delivery note (e-BDN) platforms and an MPA-designated system through application programming interfaces.

Singapore’s National Metrology Centre (NMC) will assess data accuracy, integrity and transmission reliability. Participating systems must also undergo cybersecurity assessments and demonstrate operational resilience during connectivity disruptions and equipment failures.

Projects must comply with Singapore’s SS 648 mass flow metering and SS 709 digital bunkering documentation standards.

Each project must include at least four months of operational trials, with completion targeted for 31 October 2027 where practicable.

The findings will inform future regulatory approvals and wider commercial deployment. Participation in the trials does not guarantee regulatory approval.

Singapore, the world’s largest marine fuel bunkering hub, introduced electronic bunker delivery notes as the default documentation for bunkering operations in April 2025.

Singapore’s senior minister of state for transport and law, Murali Pillai, announced the second phase of the programme at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition in October 2026.

Established on 2 February 1996, MPA is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport responsible for maritime regulation, port development, navigational safety and the development of Singapore as an international maritime centre.