Global seaborne trade is forecast to record no growth in 2026 as shipping disruptions, rising transport costs and trade policy uncertainty weigh on cargo volumes, according to the annual Review of Maritime Transport released by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on 26 November.

Growth in global seaborne trade slowed to 1.9% in 2025 from 3.9% in 2024, with cargo volumes reaching 12.3 billion tonnes. UNCTAD expects growth to recover to 3.2% in 2027.

Containerised trade is forecast to expand by 3.3% in 2026 and 3.5% in 2027. Overall shipping demand measured in tonne-miles is expected to increase by 1.5% this year as vessels undertake longer voyages.

However, UNCTAD warned that a widespread return of container lines to the Red Sea could trigger overcapacity as newbuilding deliveries accelerate and ship recycling remains limited.

The containership orderbook reached 36% of existing fleet tonnage in 2026, up from 11% in 2020 and 2021. Container spot freight rates more than doubled between January and August 2026, while crude oil tanker rates reached record highs on some routes.

Disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea and the Panama Canal have extended voyage times, increased fuel consumption and put pressure on port operations.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, measured in gross tonnage, fell by around 95% by early March following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in late February. More than 20,000 seafarers were initially stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Global fleet carrying capacity expanded by 3.5% in 2025, outpacing growth in seaborne trade.

Ships more than 20 years old account for 42% of the global fleet by number, while vessels capable of using alternative fuels represent just 9.4% of world fleet tonnage in 2026.

Uncertainty over future marine fuels and international emissions regulations risks delaying investment in fleet renewal.

A sustained 70–80% increase in marine fuel costs from January and February 2026 levels could raise consumer prices by 0.19% globally, 0.27% in small island developing states and 0.35% in least developed countries.

“No government, shipping company or port can do this alone,” UNCTAD acting secretary-general Pedro Manuel Moreno said.

UNCTAD called for investment in fleet modernisation, alternative fuels, port infrastructure, digitalisation and cybersecurity, alongside stronger international cooperation to safeguard navigation and protect seafarers.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1964, UNCTAD is a permanent intergovernmental body headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It provides economic research, policy analysis and technical assistance to developing countries. Its annual Review of Maritime Transport has been published since 1968.