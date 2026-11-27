The global market for electric and hybrid ships is forecast to expand more than sevenfold from $5.05bn in 2026 to $36.76bn by 2035 as investment in fleet renewal and low-emission propulsion accelerates, according to a study published by Indian research and consulting firm MarketsandMarkets on 26 November.

Commercial vessels are expected to account for 97% of the market in 2026, with demand driven by the replacement of ageing harbour craft, the expansion of electric ferry services and the adoption of hybrid propulsion in coastal shipping.

Tighter emissions regulations, government funding, advances in battery technology and the expansion of shore-based charging infrastructure are supporting demand for newbuildings and vessel conversions.

Europe is projected to remain the largest regional market, with Norway, Sweden and Denmark driving the adoption of electric and hybrid ferries.

Vessels of 500 to 5,000 dwt are expected to account for the largest market share by deadweight, while ships with an operating range of 50 to 100 km are forecast to represent the fastest-growing range segment.

Power distribution equipment is projected to remain the largest technology segment, supported by demand for switchboards and systems integrating batteries, generators and propulsion motors.

Major market participants include Switzerland's ABB, Finland's Wärtsilä, Norway's Kongsberg Maritime and VARD, and Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group.

Shortages of specialised propulsion components, battery supply constraints and inadequate high-capacity charging infrastructure remain barriers to wider adoption.

Battery weight, vessel stability, cargo capacity and fire safety also present challenges for shipbuilders.

The 375-page study covers newbuildings and retrofits of fully electric and hybrid vessels across the commercial and defence sectors.

ABB Ltd is an industrial technology group specialising in electrification, automation and electric drive systems.

Wärtsilä Corporation develops marine engines, propulsion equipment, energy management systems and power generation technologies.

Kongsberg Maritime ASA is an independent maritime technology company that completed its separation from Kongsberg Gruppen in April 2026.

Vard Group AS is a Norwegian shipbuilding and naval architecture group controlled by Italy's Fincantieri.

Damen Shipyards Group is a privately owned, family-controlled industrial group engaged in shipbuilding, vessel repair and conversion.