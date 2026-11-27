A container ship operated by Turkish liner company Sidra Line sank off Cuba on 26 November 2026 with 208 containers and 16 crew members on board, leaving one seafarer dead and three missing, Cuba’s Maritime Administration said.

The Panama-flagged Halima sank in the early hours of Thursday, three nautical miles north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province, near the port of Mariel, Cuba’s principal container gateway.

The crew comprised Egyptian and Indonesian nationals. Rescue teams recovered 12 survivors and the body of one seafarer.

Search and rescue operations for the three missing crew members were continuing. Medical care and other assistance had been arranged for the survivors.

The Cuban government has established an interagency commission to investigate the sinking and coordinate search and rescue operations with the shipowners.

The 1997-built, 5,276-dwt Halima had been detained three times following port state control inspections at the Turkish port of Ambarli since March 2025. Its most recent detention, on 13 May 2026, followed an inspection that identified 41 deficiencies, nine of which warranted detention.

The deficiencies involved stability documentation, machinery, steering gear alarms and fire detection systems. The vessel was released on 24 May.

The 100-metre-long and 18-metre-wide container ship, also known as Sidra Halima, is registered to Egypt-based Saka Shipping Corp and managed by Sidra Line Egypt.

Cuban authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the sinking, the contents of the containers, the vessel’s intended destination or the identity and nationality of the deceased seafarer.

Established in Istanbul in 2021, Sidra Line provides container shipping, feeder and logistics services. The company operates owned and chartered vessels on regular liner services connecting Türkiye, Egypt, Libya and Russia across the Mediterranean and Black Sea.