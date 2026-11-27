DP World’s Multimodal Solutions and Belgian logistics provider H.Essers have won a Flemish industry award for their unsubsidised Belgium-Spain rail freight service, according to a statement.

The Flanders Institute for Logistics (VIL), acting through its Multimodal Vlaanderen department, presented the 2026 Trailblazing Logistics Service Provider Award, or Baanbrekende Logistieke Dienstverlener, in Affligem, Belgium, on 27 November 2026.

The Trailblazer Awards recognise innovation in logistics. Operated jointly by Multimodal Solutions, part of DP World’s Marine Services business, and H.Essers, the service links Zeebrugge in Belgium with La Llagosta near Barcelona in Spain.

It is expected to cut annual tank-to-wheel carbon dioxide emissions by 17,000 tonnes, a 95% reduction compared with equivalent road transport, while eliminating approximately 7,200 truck movements and 1m kilometres of road transport in Belgium each year.

Operating without subsidies, the 650-metre train carries up to 45 transport units with a total weight of 1,800 tonnes and completes the journey in approximately 36 hours.

The service currently runs two round trips a week, with plans to increase to three weekly round trips by the end of 2026 and four in 2027.

Freight between Belgium and Spain has traditionally relied heavily on road transport, with driver shortages and limited rail capacity posing challenges for logistics providers and their customers.

Although demand for lower-emission alternatives continues to grow, establishing regular rail connections requires sufficient cargo volumes to make such services commercially viable. To generate the required volumes without competing for the same cargo, the partners pooled complementary freight flows along the same corridor.

Multimodal Solutions transports palletised goods, while H.Essers specialises in tank containers.

"Making rail freight work is not just about building infrastructure. It is about bringing together the right volumes, partners and operational capabilities to create a service that customers can rely on," said Timm Niebergall, chief executive of Multimodal Solutions within DP World’s Marine Services business.

DP World is a global ports, terminals and supply chain logistics group headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and ultimately controlled by the Government of Dubai through Port & Free Zone World. The group operates container terminals, economic zones, maritime services and inland logistics networks worldwide.