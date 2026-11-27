Indian shipyards are expected to more than double their annual output to 120,000 GT in 2026 as government financial incentives stimulate domestic shipbuilding and attract overseas investors, according to The Economic Times.

The projected increase follows a 41% rise in shipbuilding output to 57,637 GT in 2025 from 40,923 GT in 2024.

“The schemes to support domestic shipbuilding are boosting output,” a senior Indian government official said. A total of 82 shipyards have registered under India's INR 247.36bn ($2.66bn) Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme.

As of 13 November, the scheme had attracted 82 applications covering 159 vessels with a combined contract value of INR 172.04bn ($1.85bn), including 33 export contracts and 49 domestic contracts.

In-principle approvals covered 122 vessels, while 52 applications had been submitted at the keel-laying stage and 13 at the launch stage.

Financial assistance commitments reached INR 4.29bn ($46.2m), with further disbursements of INR 3.42bn ($36.8m) projected for the 2026-27 financial year.

India is also developing five shipbuilding clusters at Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kuchhadi in Gujarat, Dighi in Maharashtra, Kendrapada in Odisha and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. All five projects have received conditional in-principle approval, with proposed capacities ranging from 1.2m to 2.5m GT per cluster and averaging 1.5m GT.

Potential investors include South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Italy's Fincantieri, Dutch shipbuilders Damen Shipyards Group and Royal IHC, the United Arab Emirates' Drydocks World Dubai and separate Norwegian and Dutch consortia.

Indian minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal outlined investment opportunities approaching $10bn across the five clusters at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave in New Delhi on 16 November.

India's shipbuilding order pipeline comprises more than 150 vessels worth over $1.7bn, with exports accounting for more than 80% of the contract value.

“India is ready to build the ships of the world,” Sonowal said. India approved an INR 697.25bn ($7.5bn) shipbuilding and maritime financing package in September 2025. The country aims to expand annual shipbuilding capacity to 4.5m GT and become one of the world's 10 largest shipbuilding nations by 2030 and one of the top five by 2047.