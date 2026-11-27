The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) has backed proposals to extend the scope of anti-evasion measures under the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to more non-EU ports to prevent shipping companies from diverting cargo away from European terminals, the industry body said on 26 November.

The Brussels-based organisation welcomed the outcome of a vote by the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism and proposals under consideration by its Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety.

ESPO supports using cargo-handling capacity rather than historical transhipment volumes to identify ports within 300 nautical miles of the EU that could be used to circumvent emissions trading obligations.

The organisation also called for additional measures to remove incentives for shipping companies to reroute cargo through non-EU transhipment hubs without compromising Europe’s maritime connectivity or distorting competition between European gateway and transhipment ports.

“However, further work is needed to ensure that the final framework protects all European ports,” said ESPO secretary general Isabelle Ryckbost.

ESPO opposed extending the maritime EU ETS to smaller vessels before assessing the combined impact of existing carbon regulations, the International Maritime Organization’s future emissions framework and the EU’s separate ETS2 scheme.

The organisation cited cases of freight shifting from sea to road under existing regulations. It also called for maritime emissions trading revenues to remain in Europe to finance clean marine fuel production and bunkering infrastructure. Support for bunkering facilities outside the EU should, where appropriate, be channelled through the EU’s Global Gateway initiative.

Separately, the European Commission adopted Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2562 on 19 November, adding Egypt’s Abu Qir and Damietta to its list of neighbouring container transhipment ports.

The regulation, published on 20 November, will enter into force on 10 December 2026, expanding the list from two to four ports. Egypt’s East Port Said and Morocco’s Tanger Med remain on the list.

Transhipment accounted for more than 65% of total container throughput at both newly designated Egyptian ports during the latest 12-month period for which data were available.

Under existing anti-evasion rules, containership calls at designated transhipment ports are disregarded when calculating voyages subject to emissions trading obligations.

Introduced for shipping in January 2024, the EU ETS generally covers 100% of emissions from voyages between European Economic Area ports and within those ports, and 50% of emissions from voyages between these ports and destinations outside the area.

Founded in 1993, ESPO represents port authorities, port associations and port administrations from 21 EU member states, Norway and Iceland before European institutions.