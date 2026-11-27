Eight international shipping associations have urged governments to reject compulsory transit charges in international straits, warning that imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz could set a precedent for other strategic waterways, according to a joint letter published by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Addressed to EU foreign policy chief and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of EU member states and partner countries, the letter endorses the EU-led No Fees/No Tolls pledge launched on 12 October 2026.

By 5 November, all 27 EU member states and 40 other countries had backed the initiative, including the UK, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The associations warned that “compulsory transit charges, including service fees that in practice amount to tolls, would set a deeply worrying precedent”.

They called on governments to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), reject coercive unilateral measures and strengthen cooperation through the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The organisations also urged governments to coordinate with naval forces and the shipping industry to protect merchant vessels and their crews, and called on more countries to join the initiative.

Citing deaths and injuries among seafarers, the associations warned that disruption to shipping, which carries around 90% of world trade, threatens energy security and supplies of food, critical materials and other essential goods.

The letter was signed by European Shipowners Secretary General Sotiris Raptis, BIMCO Secretary General and CEO David Loosley, Cruise Lines International Association President and CEO Bud Darr, ICS Secretary General Thomas A. Kazakos, INTERCARGO Director and Secretary General Kostas G. Gkonis, INTERFERRY CEO Mike Corrigan, INTERTANKO Managing Director Tim Wilkins and World Shipping Council President and CEO Joe Kramek.

The appeal follows a joint industry letter sent on 3 August 2026 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez opposing compulsory transit charges in the Strait of Hormuz.

Established in 1921, ICS represents national shipowners’ associations whose members operate more than 80% of the global merchant fleet.

European Shipowners (ECSA) represents European national shipowners’ associations, while BIMCO develops standard maritime contracts and provides regulatory and contractual guidance.

The Cruise Lines International Association represents the cruise industry, INTERCARGO represents dry bulk shipowners and operators, INTERFERRY represents ferry operators and INTERTANKO represents independent tanker owners.

The World Shipping Council represents international liner shipping companies, including container and vehicle carriers.