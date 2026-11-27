Chinese port equipment manufacturer Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has made its European debut in the electric reachstacker and empty container handler market with the delivery of four machines to Hutchison Ports' Gdynia Container Terminal in Poland, according to a company statement dated 27 November.

The delivery comprises two electric reachstackers with a lifting capacity of 45 tonnes each and two nine-tonne electric empty container handlers.

Supplied through ZPMC Netherlands BV, the machines were shipped directly from China in six containers and assembled at the terminal by the manufacturer's technicians.

Poland's Transport Technical Supervision Authority granted operational approval in October 2026.

The reachstackers are fitted with 508-kWh batteries, while the empty container handlers have 363-kWh batteries. The delivery is part of a PLN 65.4m ($16.1m) electrification programme that has brought 28 battery-powered vehicles into commercial operation at the Polish terminal, including 24 terminal tractors manufactured by Westwell.

The project secured PLN 26.6m ($6.5m) in funding under Poland's National Recovery and Resilience Plan. It also covered the installation of charging stations, electricity infrastructure upgrades and fleet energy management software.

“We are certainly pioneers when it comes to electric reachstackers and empty handlers,” Gdynia Container Terminal president Jan Jarmakowski said.

The terminal has deployed the electric reachstackers in its rail operations, where container throughput exceeded 95,000 TEU by 30 October 2026, matching the volume handled throughout 2025.

Rail's share of total container throughput has risen from 20% to 25%. The terminal handled a record 465,000 TEU in 2025.

The financial terms of the ZPMC supply contract were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries is a Chinese state-owned manufacturer of port machinery, offshore engineering equipment and heavy steel structures headquartered in Shanghai.

ZPMC Netherlands BV is a Dutch subsidiary providing engineering, maintenance, equipment modernisation and technical services to European port operators.

Gdynia Container Terminal Sp. z o.o. is a Polish limited liability company operating container-handling facilities at the Bulgarian Quay in the port of Gdynia.