Monthly port calls by LNG-ready vessels in China have climbed from around 250 in late 2021 to more than 1,000 in 2026, with container ships leading the fourfold increase, according to an analysis published by Kpler on 27 November.

Container ships account for the largest share of arrivals, followed by bulk carriers, subsea vessels and LNG carriers.

The research, compiled by Kpler principal product manager Pantos Papazoglou using the company’s Port Call Trends data, shows sustained growth over the five-year period despite recurring seasonal declines in February.

The increase in LNG-ready vessel traffic offers an indication of potential demand for LNG bunkering infrastructure at Chinese ports.

However, the figures reflect vessels’ ability to use LNG as marine fuel rather than actual consumption. They do not establish whether ships operated on LNG or bunkered the fuel in China.

Kpler provides commodity and maritime intelligence across more than 40 markets and operates the Kpler and MarineTraffic platforms.