Commercial drone operators can now fly across much of the port of Rotterdam without obtaining air traffic control clearance under regulations that took effect on 26 November 2026, according to the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

The reform removes mandatory prior clearance and continuous radio contact with air traffic controllers for drone operations in designated Zone 3 airspace, simplifying commercial flights at Europe’s largest seaport.

Rotterdam’s Pre U-Space digital flight management system now covers the port area, except for Zones 2A and 2B near Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

Authorised drone operators must register their flight areas with the port’s Airspace Centre through a free web application or an application programming interface (API).

Flight confirmations are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, with requests accepted shortly before take-off. The changes aim to reduce administrative barriers to commercial drone operations and ease air traffic controllers’ workload while maintaining aviation safety.

Drones are increasingly used at Rotterdam for infrastructure inspections, terminal monitoring, dry bulk stockpile measurements, construction surveys, security operations and emergency response.

The reform is part of a nationwide overhaul of drone regulations introduced by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL), covering controlled airspace around five civilian airports: Amsterdam Schiphol, Rotterdam The Hague, Lelystad, Maastricht Aachen and Groningen Airport Eelde.

LVNL chief executive Joost Meijs said in September that growing demand for drone operations was increasing pressure on airspace and that the revised zoning would facilitate the safe integration of unmanned and manned aircraft.

In Zones 2B and 4, drone flights within 30 metres of buildings, structures or obstacles are exempt from air traffic control clearance and two-way radio communication, although operators must still submit a flight plan.

The ban on open-category drone operations in Rotterdam’s port area remains in force. Commercial operators must hold the appropriate authorisations and notify port facility security officers of flights over facilities subject to international maritime security regulations.

The regulatory amendments were adopted on 23 September 2026 and published in the Dutch government’s official gazette on 28 September under reference IENW/BSK-2026/181284.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is a Dutch public limited company responsible for managing, developing and operating the port. The municipality of Rotterdam holds a 70.83% stake, with the remaining 29.17% owned by the Dutch state. The port handled 428.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2025.