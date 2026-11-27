Chilean port operator Terminales Marítimos de la Patagonia (TMP) has inaugurated its second terminal at Puerto Chincui, doubling annual cargo-handling capacity to 2.3m tonnes following an announced investment of $40m, according to the regional government of Los Lagos.

The terminal, officially opened on 26 November, can accommodate vessels of up to 87,000 dwt, with a maximum length of 244 metres, a beam of 37 metres and a draught of 14.4 metres.

The expansion includes a second berth and 40,000 square metres of paved reclaimed land for woodchips, general cargo and future container operations.

Construction began in November 2023 as part of TMP’s 2023–2026 investment programme, which also expanded its logistics centre by 15 hectares to 45 hectares.

The port is equipped with two shiploaders capable of handling up to 650 tonnes per hour, one fitted with a jetslinger, and 340 metres of mobile conveyors for woodchip handling.

Located about 15 km from Puerto Montt in southern Chile, Puerto Chincui handles woodchips, fertilisers, salmon feed, project cargo and wind turbine components.

The expansion will support the development of container and refrigerated cargo operations. TMP’s cumulative investment in land, infrastructure and equipment at the port and its logistics centre has exceeded $100m.

Construction employed 220 workers at its peak, while the port and logistics centre support more than 350 direct and indirect jobs.

The terminal had already begun commercial operations before the ceremony.

Terminales Marítimos de la Patagonia SA is a privately owned Chilean port and logistics group whose shareholders include the CMB-LV Infraestructura III investment fund, managed by CMB Prime, and Chilean brothers Jorge and Ivar Pacheco Alvarado.

Puerto Chincui began operations in October 2014, followed by the opening of its logistics centre in 2018. The CMB Prime-managed fund acquired a stake in TMP in 2023, providing capital for its expansion.