China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has broken its own national record for annual LNG carrier deliveries after completing a newbuilding for Malaysia’s Petronas seven months ahead of schedule, according to Shanghai’s municipal port affairs portal.

The 174,000-cbm Puteri Negeri Sembilan, delivered on 26 November at the shipbuilder’s Changxing Island facilities in Shanghai, is the 12th large LNG carrier to leave the yard this year.

Hudong-Zhonghua, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is targeting 14 LNG carrier deliveries in 2026, up from 11 in 2025 and eight in 2024. The yard has secured orders for 17 LNG carriers this year, more than any other Chinese shipbuilder. Its orderbook comprises 57 LNG carriers, with production slots booked beyond 2030.

More than 20 LNG carriers are under construction at the yard, which claims to have shortened the construction and delivery cycle for large LNG carriers to a record 16 months.

The Puteri Negeri Sembilan completes a four-vessel programme contracted in 2022 involving Petronas LNG Ltd, Japanese shipowner Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Chinese shipping and financial leasing companies.

Sister vessels Puteri Johor, Puteri Kedah and Puteri Kelantan were delivered in May, June and September, respectively. The four ships were delivered an average of 185 days ahead of schedule.

The newbuilding is part of Hudong-Zhonghua’s fifth-generation Changheng LNG carrier series, featuring hydrodynamic improvements to increase sailing efficiency.

A customised noise suppression system for ventilation and exhaust equipment enables the vessel to meet noise restrictions at Japan’s Toyama-Shinko LNG terminal.

The ship will support LNG deliveries by Petronas to Japan’s Hokuriku Electric Power Company. Petronas LNG has been the utility’s sole LNG supplier since 2018.

The companies signed a heads of agreement in July 2026 to negotiate the renewal of their long-term LNG supply contract.

On 19 November, Hudong-Zhonghua was selected for China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s 2026 advanced intelligent factory development programme.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd also builds containerships, chemical tankers and specialised vessels. It delivered China’s first domestically built LNG carrier, Dapeng Sun, in April 2008.

CSSC is a Chinese state-owned industrial group specialising in shipbuilding, ship repair, offshore engineering and marine equipment manufacturing.