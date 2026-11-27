Malaysia’s state-owned energy group Petronas and Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie have sanctioned a $1.6bn offshore gas development that will deploy an existing floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit rather than a newbuilding, according to a company statement issued on 26 November.

The KrakaWi project will establish the first FLNG production facility in the Guyana-Suriname basin, with production targeted to begin in the first half of 2030.

Staatsolie managing director Annand Jagesar estimated that commissioning a newly built FLNG facility would have increased total project costs to approximately $3.5bn.

The identity and ownership of the existing FLNG unit have not been disclosed. The development will tap the Sloanea gas field in offshore Block 52 through four production wells connected to a floating liquefaction facility with an annual capacity of approximately 1.5m tonnes of LNG for export.

The field is estimated to contain 97bn cubic metres of recoverable gas. The project has an expected operating life of 25 years.

Petronas operates Block 52 through its wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P B.V., with an 80% participating interest. Staatsolie holds the remaining 20% through Paradise Oil Company. Staatsolie has secured financing for its $320m share of the investment through an existing credit facility.

The project will benefit from a tax exemption of up to 10 years, ending earlier if the investor recovers twice its initial investment. Suriname will receive royalties of 6.25% on production, a share of profit gas and dividends from Staatsolie’s participation. Jagesar estimated that the country could earn more than $6bn over 25 years, depending on international gas prices.

“A more diverse and resilient LNG supply base will be increasingly important in meeting the needs of economies,” Petronas president and group chief executive Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik said.

The project could also facilitate offshore oil production from reservoirs with high gas content and future gas supplies to Suriname’s domestic market.

The investment decision was announced at the presidential palace in Paramaribo in the presence of Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and Vice-President Gregory Rusland.

Staatsolie approved the field development plan on 24 November 2026, following the Sloanea-1 discovery in 2020, the drilling of the Sloanea-2 appraisal well in 2024 and the declaration of commerciality in November 2025.

The Block 52 production-sharing contract was signed in 2013. Petronas is also drilling two exploration prospects in offshore Block 66 targeting potential resources of approximately 1bn barrels of oil equivalent.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), established in 1974, operates across hydrocarbon exploration and production, LNG, refining, petrochemicals and energy trading.

Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V., established in 1980, is wholly owned by the Republic of Suriname. Its operations include oil production, refining and petroleum product distribution.