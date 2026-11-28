Six Somali pirates have abandoned a hijacked container ship off Yemen, allowing the vessel to resume its voyage with all 19 crew members safe, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The Panama-flagged, 1,118 TEU Marsa Virgo (built 2006), owned by Dubai-based Marsa Ocean Shipping, was seized on 28 November in the Gulf of Aden, 64 nautical miles (119 km) southwest of Balhaf, Yemen. The vessel was sailing from Sohar in Oman to Djibouti when it was hijacked. All 19 crew members took refuge in the ship’s citadel.

“The crew are safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” UKMTO said.

The crew have regained control of the vessel. The circumstances surrounding the pirates’ departure remain unclear.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Ships transiting the area have been advised to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

The International Maritime Bureau recorded 51 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships worldwide in the first nine months of 2026, down from 116 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Marsa Ocean Shipping LLC is a privately held limited liability company providing regional container feeder services in the Red Sea and Middle East.