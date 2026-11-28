APM Terminals, the port operating arm of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, has agreed to acquire a 40% stake in a company developing a $1.13bn multipurpose cargo terminal in Guangzhou, southern China, according to a company statement.

The deal with China’s state-owned Guangzhou Port Group covers the joint investment, development and operation of the Nansha International General Terminal in the Pearl River Delta.

Hong Kong-registered APM Terminals China Co. Limited will acquire the stake in Guangzhou Nansha International General Terminal Co., Ltd. through the Guangzhou Property Exchange.

Guangzhou Port Company Limited will reduce its ownership from 100% to 60%, retaining control over investment, construction and terminal operations. The project company has registered capital of CNY 1.494bn ($224.5m).

The acquisition price has not been disclosed. The CNY 7.5bn ($1.13bn) terminal development comprises four deepwater general cargo berths, two designed to accommodate 150,000-tonne vessels and two for 100,000-tonne vessels, alongside 14 barge berths. The terminal is expected to add annual cargo handling capacity of more than 15.5m tonnes and container handling capacity of more than 500,000 TEU.

The agreement extends a commercial partnership dating back to 2006. APM Terminals already holds a 20% stake in Guangzhou South China Oceangate Container Terminal alongside Guangzhou Port Group and COSCO Shipping Ports.

“This agreement marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership with Guangzhou Port Group,” said APM Terminals chief executive Keith Svendsen.

Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc, Guangzhou Port Group chairman Huang Bo and Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee secretary Feng Zhonghua attended the signing ceremony.

The project forms part of Guangzhou’s plans to expand Nansha as an international shipping and logistics hub serving the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Annual container handling capacity across the Nansha port area is expected to exceed 30m TEU by the end of 2030.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals, including merger control procedures and a foreign investment security review. No completion date has been disclosed.

APM Terminals, headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, has operated as an independent division of A.P. Moller-Maersk since 2001.

Guangzhou Port Group Co., Ltd., established in 2004, manages municipal state-owned port assets. Its subsidiary Guangzhou Port Company Limited provides cargo handling and integrated logistics services.

COSCO Shipping Ports Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated limited liability company specialising in international terminal investment and port operations.