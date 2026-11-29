Lomé Container Terminal (LCT), a joint venture between MSC-affiliated Terminal Investment Limited and China’s China Merchants Port Holdings, can now accommodate the world’s largest container ships at full load following a CFA13bn ($21.7m) infrastructure upgrade, the Togolese government confirmed.

The upgraded facilities were handed over on 25 November after five months of construction work by French engineering and construction group Eiffage.

The project involved dredging approximately 40,000 cubic metres of material, deepening the terminal basin to around 18 metres and replacing all 47 quay fenders.

More than 30,000 square metres of concrete mattresses were installed on the seabed to protect quay structures against erosion caused by ships’ propellers.

LCT managing director Tim Vancampen said the works formed part of a broader CFA27bn ($45.1m) infrastructure investment programme covering dredging and improvements to maritime access. The terminal operator plans to spend a further CFA46bn ($76.8m) on cargo-handling equipment scheduled to arrive by June 2027.

The investment is intended to bring the terminal’s northern section into full use, raise annual handling capacity to 2.6 million TEU and potentially create around 150 additional jobs. Togo’s minister delegate for maritime economy and Port of Lomé director general Edem Kokou Tengué said discussions were underway with LCT over a possible further expansion of the port facilities.

The investment comes amid growing competition between West African container hubs. The Port of Lomé handled approximately 2.4 million TEU in 2025, up 16% from 2.06 million TEU in 2024, ranking 91st globally and fifth in Africa in the 2026 container port rankings.

Lomé Container Terminal SA was established in December 2008 and began commercial operations in October 2014. The Togolese joint-stock company operates under a 35-year concession and is equally owned by its two shareholders. Its terminal serves as a regional transshipment hub and a gateway to Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and northern Nigeria.

Terminal Investment Limited is a Geneva-based container terminal investment, development and operating company.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited is a Chinese port investment and operating company controlled by China Merchants Group.