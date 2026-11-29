Dubai-based container carrier Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) will launch a direct service connecting India with Saudi Arabia and Jordan on 20 December 2026, the company confirmed.

The new India Red Sea Connector 2 (IRC2) will connect the Indian ports of Mundra and Nhava Sheva with Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Aqaba in Jordan.

The inaugural sailing will depart from Mundra, with vessels returning to the Indian port after calling at Nhava Sheva, Jeddah and Aqaba.

Transshipment connections at Nhava Sheva will extend the service’s reach to cargo originating in the Far East, Southeast Asia and East Africa.

ESL will provide inland and intermodal transport services across India through Mundra and Nhava Sheva, while Aqaba will serve as a gateway for onward cargo movements to Iraq and other Gulf markets.

The IRC2 will complement the carrier’s existing North Red Sea (NRS) and South Red Sea (SRS) services as part of its wider regional expansion.

Vessel deployment, carrying capacity and sailing frequency have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Emirates Shipping Line is a privately held container shipping company headquartered in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone, United Arab Emirates. The carrier operates more than 70 offices across 32 countries, covering markets in Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. It joined the World Shipping Council in April 2025.