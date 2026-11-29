Egypt’s Red Sea ports handled 11,000 tonnes of export cargo and 5,000 tonnes of imports in 24 hours, with total traffic reaching 846 trucks, 116 cars and 12 vessel arrivals and departures, according to a statement issued by the Red Sea Ports Authority on 28 November.

Exports accounted for nearly 69% of total cargo throughput, with seven vessel movements involving 507 trucks and 16 cars. Import traffic comprised five vessel movements involving 339 trucks and 100 cars.

The port of Safaga received the Alcudia Express and Amal, while the Poseidon Express, Pelagos Express, Bridge and Amal departed.

Nuweiba handled 4,747 tonnes of cargo and 226 trucks through shuttle services operated by Arab Bridge Maritime’s Sina, Ur and Ayla.

Passenger traffic across the authority’s ports totalled 1,403 arrivals and departures.

The Red Sea Ports Authority is an Egyptian public body operating under the Ministry of Transport. It administers and develops commercial and passenger port infrastructure, including facilities in Suez, Hurghada, Safaga and Nuweiba.

Arab Bridge Maritime is a state-owned shipping joint venture established in 1985 by Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. The company operates maritime freight and passenger services between Nuweiba in Egypt and Aqaba in Jordan.